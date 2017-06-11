Reactor at Susquehanna nuclear plant back in service

BERWICK — Unit 1 at Talen Energy’s Susquehanna nuclear plant in Luzerne County returned to service yesterday after it automatically shut down earlier this week. A release from the Allentown-based company says it has resumed generating safe, carbon-free electricity for the regional power grid after repairing an electrical component failure in the unit. It was discovered in the unit’s hydraulic control system.

Site Vice President, Brad Berryman, says the issue occurred in a non-nuclear area of the plant and did not present a risk to the public or station personel. The unit shut down just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the plant near Berwick. Unit 2 continued at full power during those repairs. (Sara Lauver)