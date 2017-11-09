Reactions to PennDOT’s CSVT plans

SUNBURY – Some reaction to PennDOT’s CSVT preference. PennDOT announced their choice for the Southern Section of the CSVT and the reaction has been mixed in The Valley. Joe McGranaghan, Chairman of the CSVT Task Force, and the Mayor of Shamokin Dam, co-hosts WKOK’s On The Mark, “I think what they did here is absolutely the right thing to do.”

He said, “They made the announcement in advance of the public meeting, so that those people who are not affected who don’t have a dog in the fight, first of all don’t have to come to the meeting, and waste their time if you will, but moreover it guarantees that the people who are affected and do come to the meeting will have more than an ample opportunity to get every question they have answered promptly and thoroughly.”

You can hear all of Joe’s remarks on PennDOT’s CSVT plans in the On The Mark archives at WKOK.com. You can also link there to the CSVT announcement from PennDOT. The public meeting is Wednesday 6:30pm at the Selinsgrove Middle School.