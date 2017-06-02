Reaction coming in on the President’s climate decision

WASHINGTON DC (AP) – Reaction was swift to the US pulling out of the Paris climate agreement. US Congressman Lou Barletta (R-11th, Hazelton) says it was long overdue, “The Paris Accord, which President Obama signed without the consent of the American people’s elected representatives in Congress, would have been disastrous for American workers, energy consumers, and our economy. I commend President Trump for withdrawing from this terrible deal and announcing his willingness to re-negotiate a better agreement that responsibly balances protecting our environment and family-sustaining jobs.”

But US Senator Bob Casey (D-PA US Sen) said it’s a sad day for the US, “This is a double-barreled blow to both Pennsylvania jobs and our environment. By pulling out of an agreement to combat climate change, President Trump has put Pennsylvania workers at a disadvantage when it comes to competing for clean energy jobs. Foreign countries will now take the lead in growing an industry that produces jobs with family sustaining incomes.”

