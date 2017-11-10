Re-dedication ceremony for WWI monument in Danville

DANVILLE—A century after the United States entered “The Great War”, Danville has restored it’s monument to those who fought. Tomorrow, Veteran’s Day a ceremony is planned to re-dedicate that tribute. It’s happening at Memorial Park along Bloom Road.

Doug Ressiguie, Montour County Veteran’s Affair Director says a federal grant made it possible, “I saw an article in American Legion magazine and there was a grant program that was offered that was called 100 cities, 100 memorials. It was established by congress to be able to honor our WWI veterans.”

Danville was chosen and tomorrow at 3 pm the public is invited to the commemoration. Among those on hand will be the widow of a man who served in that conflict, “Emma Jones lives out in Mooresburg. She is 91 years old and she was even born yet when her husband was in Europe in WWI. He was wounded, he did have a Purple Heart and she was born after the war was over and they got married much later.”

A veteran’s dinner is also planned later in the day as part of the county’s Veteran’s Day events.