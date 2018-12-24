RBG up and around: AP PA Headlines, News, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/24/18

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Novels by two Tulane University professors have been chosen for next year’s One Book, One City reading and discussion programs in New Orleans and Philadelphia. A Tulane news release says One Book, One Philadelphia chose Jesmyn Ward’s “Sing, Unburied, Sing,” while One Book, One New Orleans will feature the novel “Vengeance” by Zachary Lazar.

Ward’s book is about a 13-year-old boy whose drug-addicted mother takes him and his toddler sister on a road trip to pick up their white father from prison in Mississippi. Lazar’s narrator tries to unravel the truth behind the supposed crime of a man serving a life term in the Louisiana State Penitentiary for murder.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is up and working as she recuperates from cancer surgery. A spokeswoman for the court, Kathy Arberg, also says that Ginsburg remained in New York at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Sunday. No information has been released on when Ginsburg might return home.

Ginsburg underwent surgery Friday to remove two malignant growths in her left lung. Doctors say there is no evidence of any remaining disease. Now 85, the justice has been treated for cancer two other times. Last month she cracked three ribs in a fall at the court. The court next meets on Jan. 7. Despite her health problems, Ginsburg has never missed arguments.

SHANGHAI (AP) — At least four Chinese cities and one county have ordered Christmas decorations banned this year. The Associated Press has found that churches were warned to keep minors away from Christmas, and at least ten schools nationwide have curtailed Christmas on campus. Christmas remains a shopping festival across most of China, but an emphasis on traditional culture from the highest levels of China’s ruling Communist Party and systematic suppression of religion under President Xi Jinping are imperiling Santa Claus.

It’s difficult to get a comprehensive view of how widespread Christmas bans are, but scholars say they are intensifying under Xi. They don’t appear to be a centrally organized purge of Santa Claus, but rather an accumulating resistance to foreign festivals by local authorities seeking to align themselves with growing cultural nationalism.

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chanel purse left in a Manhattan subway station held a $10,000 surprise for the man who found it. Richard Taverna was at the West 66th Street and Broadway stop earlier this week when he spotted the purse by a platform wall. He tells the West Side Rag online blog that inside, he saw only some paper with Russian writing on it.

On Thursday evening at home, he took a closer look and discovered 100 $100 dollar bills. The next morning, Taverna brought the purse to the local police precinct. But first, he laid out the bills on a table and snapped a photo. Luckily, a woman had reported the missing money to police before going to Russia. It’ll await her when she’s back in January.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Karen Carpenter has now been gone longer than she was alive. Yet her best work may have just been released, at least according to her brother, arranger and performing partner, Richard, who has made it his mission to keep her singing voice resonant and relevant since her death 35 years ago.

In the new collection, “Carpenters with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra,” Richard Carpenter gave new string arrangements to many of the duo’s classic recordings from the late 1960s through the early 1980s, including “Close to You” and “Superstar,” and pushed his sister’s unmistakable voice even more to the fore than it already was. “I think it’s the best album we’ve ever made,” Carpenter, 72, told The Associated Press in an interview at his Southern California home. The album debuted at No. 52 on the Billboard charts in the U.S. after its Dec. 7 release.

Monday night Christmas Eve NFL on WKOK – Denver at Oakland – 7: 30 pm

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees capped a 326-yard passing performance with 2-yard touchdown to Michael Thomas with 1:25 left, and the New Orleans Saints clinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs with a 31-28 victory over Pittsburgh that dealt a significant blow to the Steelers’ playoff hopes. Alvin Kamara gained 105 yards from scrimmage and ran for two touchdowns for New Orleans (13-2), which rallied for the lead after two defensive stops in the fourth quarter. New Orleans ended one Steelers drive when Kurt Coleman forced Stevan Ridley’s fumble and ended another by narrowly thwarting a fake punt.

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 380 yards and three touchdowns for the Steelers (8-6-1), connecting 14 times with Antonio Brown for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Pittsburgh fell into second in the AFC North behind Baltimore and out of playoff position. Pittsburgh drove into field goal range on its final drive, but JuJu Schuster fumbled when he was stripped by defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins as the receiver landed on top of his tackler. Linebacker Demario Davis recovered.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Elliott kicked a 35-yard field goal as time expired and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Houston Texans 32-30 Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles (8-7) need a win at Washington (7-8) next week and for Minnesota (8-6-1) to lose or tie or Seattle (8-6) to lose twice or lose once and tie to get a wild-card berth.

The Texans (10-5) missed an opportunity to clinch the AFC South and also allowed New England (10-5) to take control of the No. 2 seed. The Texans would secure the division title with a victory against Jacksonville next week. They’d get a first-round bye with a win and if the Patriots lose or tie. Filling in for the injured Carson Wentz for the second straight week, Nick Foles again played like the Super Bowl MVP who led Philadelphia to a victory over New England. Foles threw for a franchise-record 471 yards and four touchdowns. Deshaun Watson had two TD passes and ran for two scores.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees’ late 2-yard touchdown pass to Michael Thomas lifted New Orleans to a 31-28 win over Pittsburgh that earned the Saints the top seed in the NFC and damaged the Steelers’ playoff hopes. Alvin Kamara gained 105 yards from scrimmage and ran for two touchdowns for New Orleans. Brees finished with 326 yards passing while the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger passed for 380 yards. Antonio Brown caught 14 passes for 185 yards and two TDs. This Steelers game was, and all Steelers games are, on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Elliott kicked a 35-yard field goal as time expired and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Houston Texans 32-30 to keep their playoff hopes alive. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles need a win at Washington next week and for Minnesota to lose or tie or Seattle to lose twice or lose once and tie to get a wild-card berth. This Eagles game was, and all of their games are, on our sister station Eagle 107 (107.3FM).

NEW YORK (AP) — Nolan Patrick scored the lone goal in a shootout that lasted four rounds and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the scuffling New York Rangers 3-2. Michael Raffl and Wayne Simmonds scored in regulation, and Michael Neuvirth made 32 saves as the Flyers won for the third time since changing coaches.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Atlanta 98 Detroit 95

Final Indiana 105 Washington 89

Final Sacramento 122 New Orleans 117

Final Miami 115 Orlando 91

Final Boston 119 Charlotte 103

Final Brooklyn 111 Phoenix 103

Final Chicago 112 Cleveland 92

Final Minnesota 114 Oklahoma City 112

Final Golden State 129 L.A. Clippers 127

Final OT Portland 121 Dallas 118

Final Memphis 107 L.A. Lakers 99

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Columbus 3 New Jersey 0

Final Carolina 5 Boston 3

Final Florida 6 Chicago 3

Final SO Philadelphia 3 N-Y Rangers 2

Final OT Toronto 5 Detroit 4

Final N-Y Islanders 3 Dallas 1

Final OT L.A. Kings 4 Vegas 3

Final SO Arizona 4 San Jose 3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 27 Detroit 9

Final Atlanta 24 Carolina 10

Final Indianapolis 28 N-Y Giants 27

Final OT Green Bay 44 N-Y Jets 38

Final Dallas 27 Tampa Bay 20

Final Cleveland 26 Cincinnati 18

Final New England 24 Buffalo 12

Final Philadelphia 32 Houston 30

Final Jacksonville 17 Miami 7

Final L.A. Rams 31 Arizona 9

Final Chicago 14 San Francisco 9

Final New Orleans 31 Pittsburgh 28

Final Seattle 38 Kansas City 31

Denver at Oakland 8:15 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (21) Houston 75 Coppin St. 44

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

