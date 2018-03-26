Raymond DeFacis, the “City Santa” has died

SUNBURY – The man famously known as “City Santa” has died. Raymond DeFacis Jr. died Saturday at his Sunbury home, according to The Daily Item. He was 53. DeFacis was the “City Santa” for four years. He and his wife, Tina Inch, initiated the Santa’s Miracle Gift of Giving. DeFacis was also a known historian, maintaining the Reminiscing Sunbury Facebook page with a large following.

DeFacis was also a 1983 graduate of Shikellamy High School. A memorial celebration of life service has yet to be announced.