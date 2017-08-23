Rape charges filed against man

BEAVERTOWN – A 45-year-old Beavertown man was charged with felony rape, and sexual assault and sits in Snyder County jail after his arraignment Tuesday. Court records say, Dwayne B. Hauck, raped a woman in his home on Friday during an argument.

According to The Daily Item, the woman claims Hauck pushed her down on the bed, asked if she wanted him to stop twice in which she said “yes” both times, and held her down by her wrists while assaulting her. Hauck admits to having intercourse with the woman, but says he never held her down and that she always asks him to stop.

Hauck is in Snyder County jail in lieu of $30,000 bail on charges of felony rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, misdemeanor unlawful restraint, simple assault, indecent assault, and summary harassment charges. A preliminary hearing has been set for September 5. (Christopher Elio)