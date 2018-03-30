Ralpho Township police charge man with corruption of minors

ELYSBURG – Police in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County are out with charges against an Elysburg man who they say made inappropriate comments to a 13-year-old girl. Officers tell us in a statement—40-year-old Joshua Wolfe is facing a count of corruption of minors for the incident in October of 2017. Wolfe is free on $20,000 bail.

Police say they are also asking for assistance from anyone who has information on this incident and another other similar incidents in the past. They ask people to call 570-672-9892 if they have any information for Ralpho Township police.