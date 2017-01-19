Rally to be held in Lewisburg Saturday

LEWISBURG – A rally this weekend will focus on bringing people together over the country’s founding document. The Unitarian Universalist Church, Congregation Beth-El, Shiloh United Church of Christ, and Sunbury Islamic Center are sponsoring We the People: Rally in Valley in Lewisburg.

Ann Keeler-Evans is pastor of the UU church in Northumberland, “What we wanted to do was bring people together so that we would do something that brought the Valley together. This is actually Rabbi Nina Mandel’s brainchild that we read the Constitution and it seemed like a great idea.”

Sara Kelley says volunteers will take turns reading the US Constitution, “What we’re planning to do is read the Constitution straight through. We think we can do that twice. Everybody will get about a two-minute time slot. So you can get in line, walk up to the microphone, read your two minutes. We have a timekeeper who will walk you off the stage and the next person will read. You’ll get a chance to hear all the voices of Americans and all the voices of people in our valley read the founding document.”

Kelley says the idea is to find common ground and start a discussion about the issues that seek to divide us, “We really need all the sides of the debate. This is a chance for us to realize what it is we do have in common at the basis and then allow us to start conversations about what we have in common and what the issues are that we need to deal with in common and how we can do that together.”

The rally will be at Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon. You can hear more from Ann Keeler-Evans and Sara Kelley from WKOK Sunrise online at wkok.com. More volunteer readers are needed, you can just show up at the event or sign up through the UUCSV’s Facebook page.