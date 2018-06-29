Rally Sunday in Lewisburg against family separation

LEWISBURG – There will be a rally in Lewisburg Sunday opposing the separation of families at the US/Mexico border. Dr. Pat Bruno, is a local pediatrician opposing the zero-tolerance policy, “The rally is essentially trying to keep families together, (it’s) an outcry about the zero tolerance immigration policy and the affects that this policy is having on families and children and our country.”

The rally will be at 12:30 pm Sunday at the post office in Lewisburg. The Reverend JT Young, incoming pastor at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, says it’s important for clergy to be involved in the conversation, “I think it’s important that churches be involved. We come and talk about what we believe the true message of the gospel is and how that should impact politics and life here and how it will affect the poor and the oppressed we are always trying to serve.”

Both Dr. Bruno and Reverend Young will be speaking at the rally along with other clergy members. Dr. Bruno says in addition to attending the rally the public should be contacting local elected officials and demand action, “Don’t let them do this unconscionable act in our name call your elected officials and tell them to cease this abuse of children, we are better than this.”

You can hear the full conversation from WKOK Sunrise at WKOK.com