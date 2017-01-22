Rally in Selinsgrove focuses on equality

SELINSGROVE – More than 100 people gathered in front of the Selinsgrove Post Office Saturday for a small town rally, held to coincide with the Women’s March in Washington D.C. Three eighth grade students from Selinsgrove took part in the rally.

Madison was glad to be outside on Saturday, “I’m here because in the presidential debate this year, there were a lot of sexist things said and women’s bodies are being used as objects and I want to speak out against that.”

Renee was also in attendance and spoke about equal rights, “I just think everybody, whether they are gay or lesbian, or whether they are black or white, or a boy or a girl, I think everybody should have equal rights. I don’t think it matters. As long as you’re not hurting anyone, I think everybody should have that.”

And Jillian was a proud participant, “I just think it’s a great cause and a great reason to be out here, to just spread love all around.”

The peaceful rally featured participants writing messages on a poster board advocating for the protection of civil rights. (Ali Stevens)