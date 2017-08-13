Rally for Peace in Lewisburg today

LEWISBURG – An organized rally for peace will take place today in Union County. Union County Democrats are holding a “Stop the Hate: Rally for Peace” event from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. in front of the Lewisburg Post office.

A release from the Susquehanna Valley Progressives says the event is being held in light of recent remarks from the White House on North Korea and the threat of nuclear weapons, and the white nationalists rally in Charlottesville, Virgina. The rally’s intent is to “speak out against hate and violence” and “stand up and rally for peace”. (Sara Lauver)