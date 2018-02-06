Raise awareness with a Walk it, Bike it bumper sticker

LEWISBURG— The new effort of the Walk it, Bike it campaign to approve walking and biking in the Lewisburg area comes in the form of a bumper sticker. Samantha Pearson, Walk it, Bike it coordinator says their very first bumper stickers have been ordered, “They say Walk it, Bike it Lewisburg, they are bright yellow. They have Walk the Walk and Drive the Drive and Walk it, Bike it Lewisburg in fine print on them. We are looking forward to having people have them on cars”

The sticker is part of Walk it, Bike it Lewisburg’s campaign to get pedestrians as well as drivers interested safer pedestrian routes through the community, “Everyone is a pedestrian at some point. Pedestrians are people who use our sidewalks, and so people in wheel chairs use our sidewalks too. So walk it, bike it, roll it, everyone is included.”

Walk it, Bike it Lewisburg is working to raise awareness about right of way laws for pedestrians and drivers, advocating for walkable communities, and improving infrastructure for pedestrians. Visit Walk it, Bike it Lewisburg.org for more information. (Sarah Benek)