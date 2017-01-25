Raise approved for Line Mountain Superintendent

MANDATA — A salary increase has been approved for the superintendent of the Line Mountain School District. The Daily Item reports Dave Campbell received a salary increase of more than $26,000 over the next five years. The action happened at Tuesday night’s public meeting.

Campbell was unanimously approved for a salary increase of $10,892 in 2017, from his current salary of $115,000. An additional 3 percent increase will be applied each year of the last four years of his contract, bringing his salary to $141,692 in five years.

School board president Troy Laudenslager said the board put together a study of school districts in the region and determined that the average salary for a superintendent is $129,455. Campbell is in his 11th year as superintendent at Line Mountain. (Ali Stevens)