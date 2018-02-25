Rainy weekend causes river levels to rise near flood stage

SUNBURY – A rainy week in the Valley has caused parts of the Susquehanna River to rise and nearly reach the flood stage.

According to the National Weather Service Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center, the river level in Sunbury is at about 16.7 feet and will crest above the caution stage, about 22.7 feet Monday night.

They indicate the river level at Lewisburg is about 12 feet and it will rise to about 15.5 feet Monday morning. At Danville, the river now is at about 12.5 feet and will rise to about 16 feet Monday night. All of the above mentioned readings are below flood stage.

Anywhere from one to two inches of rain fell across the Valley throughout the week and the first part of this weekend. Saturated ground, snow melt and rainfall contributed to the rises in the river.