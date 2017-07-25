Rainy weather could be effecting the timeline of the Chestnut Street project

SUNBURY— The recent bout of rainy weather is making for slow progress on the Chestnut Street project in Sunbury. City Councilman Jim Eister gave an update on the project to the full council meeting Monday night.

He said the rain isn’t helping, “Things are moving along if it would just quit raining for a little while we would be in much better shape. We are continuing down towards Fourth Street, by the end of the week we should be down to Fourth Street with the infrastructure. The storm water management line along with the sewer and water. From fifth down to Seventh Street they are going to start paving this week that sector of it.”

Eister says once the portion between Fifth Street and Seventh Street is paved they will open it up in the evening for resident who live on Chestnut, “We are going to finish that sector up that allows the local people, the residents to utilize that during the week and so forth. We would hope to have things pretty well buttoned up by the end of the month. Time will tell because of the weather.”

Phase two of the Chestnut Street project is expected to be completed in November of this year, and then the sidewalks and curbing portion will be done next year.