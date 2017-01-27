Railroad wants access to testimony in another JRA lawsuit

SUNBURY – The railroad suing a regional rail authority filed a new motion in Northumberland County court. Reading, Blue Mountain, & Northern Railroad of Port Clinton wants to see transcripts from testimony by SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority board members. RBMN is suing the JRA, alleging their bidding process unfairly excluded the railroad.

RBMN asked the authority to produce thousands of pages of testimony from depositions related to the JRA’s lawsuit in Clinton County. That case seeks to determine whether or not the authority’s vote to award an operating contract to Carload Express of Pittsburgh was valid. RBMN asserts that testimony in that case directly relates to their suit.

Thus far, the JRA has declined to produce the documents saying the information goes beyond the limited scope of the RBMN case. Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor has yet to rule on the matter.