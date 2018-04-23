Quinn’s parents plead guilty, pay fine for court outbursts 

SUNBURY – The parents of a former Sunbury police officer have pleaded guilty for their actions after their daughter was found guilty in court last month. The News-Item reports John and Mary Quinn of Kulpmont pled guilty to disorderly conduct in Northumberland County court. They both paid just over $475 in fines and costs and filed them at Magisterial District Judge Michael Toomey’s office, according to the paper.

The incident too place after Jamie Quinn was found guilty of criminal conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence. John Quinn was also fined $1,000 the same day by Snyder-Union Senior Judge Harold Woelfel for contempt of court for his reaction to the verdict.