Quinn found guilty in conspiracy trial

SUNBURY – A former Sunbury police officer who had a sexually explicit image of a teenage girl on her city-issued phone and let her juvenile son use it was found guilty evening. The Daily Item reports Jaime Quinn was found guilty of criminal conspiracy in Northumberland County Court for helping her son delete text messages from the city-owned phone in 2016. Quinn was not found guilty of a theft charge, however.

After the verdict, Quinn’s father, John Quinn, reportedly yelled obscenities at an assistant state attorney general in the courtroom, which brought Judge Harold Woelfel back in the courtroom. Woelfel then ordered John Quinn in contempt of court and fined him $1,000. We’ll have more details when they are available.