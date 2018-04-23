‘Quest for Que’ this weekend in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE – As the spring and summer weather finally approaches, it’s a celebration of the Susquehanna River. The Rivertown Coalition for Clean Air and Water is hosting “Quest for Que” this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held in Selinsgrove on the Isle of Que and Selinsgrove Commons.

On the Isle of Que, join River walks, bird walks, fishing demos and talks on river history. You can also view the river by walking or biking south from Pine Street to the end. On Selinsgrove Commons, you can check out displays by groups protecting the River and the environment.

The Geisinger Drug Takeback display will also have a new program for disposing unwanted drugs. There will also be music, crafts, a basket raffle, and fun hands-on activities for young people.

Parking is limited so you’re encouraged to walk, bike or even boat to the Isle. Shuttle service will also be available from downtown. For more information email rivertowncoalition@embarqmail.com.