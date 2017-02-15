Puzder withdraws nomination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andrew Puzder says he is withdrawing as President Donald Trump’s nominee for labor secretary. The fast food executive says in a statement that he was “honored to have been considered.” Puzder’s confirmation hearing had been scheduled for tomorrow. But some Republicans had raised concerns about his failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn’t authorized to work in the U.S. Puzder is CEO of CKE Restaurants. Puzder also faced Democrat-led attacks over his business record and remarks about women and workers at his company, which owns Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr.