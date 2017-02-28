Putting for Pages at the Rudy Gelnett Library in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE — This Friday and Saturday, you can play golf inside the Rudy Gelnett Library in Selinsgrove. The annual Putting for Pages event will take place with an adult golfing night on Friday.

Bob Bertram is a member of the Library Board of Trustees, “Well we set up a 19-hole golf course right in the library. Everybody can come in. It’s fun and competitive. It’s really a great night and you get to see the library and get to play golf in the wintertime.”

There will be beer and wine available on Friday night for the adult golfers. There is also a special price for teachers and other school employees to participate, according to Snyder County Libraries Executive Director Pam Ross said, “Weis Markets has decided to sort of help some school teachers out and other school employees who might be interested in coming, but the price might be a little bit steep. What they are going to do for the first 24 school employees from either Selinsgrove or Midd West, who either contact me at the library or show up on Friday night, your ticket will be $20.00.”

A family day of golf will then be available on Saturday. Ross said, “It’s open from 10 to 3 and we have a concession stand. If you are coming around lunch time or you are hungry, we will have donuts, hot dogs, soda and various things. We tend to call this the kids event, but it’s for everybody. If you are not the sort of person that wants to come to the Friday night event, you and your adult friends are more than welcome to come on Saturday. You will have a great time and we have lots of groups of adults. It’s just a fun day to come in and play the course.”

Saturday is just $5.00 a person to play golf. To find out more information about Putting for Pages, go to SnyderCountyLibraries.org. (Ali Stevens)