Public transit system coming to the Valley

SHAMOKIN DAM – Some Valley residents will soon have another means of public transportation. A fixed route, public transit system will soon be helping people get to jobs. Bob Garrett, President/CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, announced during Friday’s Transportation Committee meeting, the transit system will serve as a link between potential employees and potential employers.

Garrett says PennDOT is giving the chamber three years to build up ridership to prove it’s a needed service. The system will serve Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Montour, Columbia, and Lycoming Counties.

The project is funded with 85 percent state funding, and 15 percent local. The chamber and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way are working with local transit agencies to develop an employment/transportation strategy in a meeting Monday.