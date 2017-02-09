Public meeting on CSVT southern section changes

MONTOURSVILLE — The public is encouraged to attend a public meeting providing updates on changes to the southern section of the CSVT. The southern section is a proposed four-lane highway in Monroe Township and Shamokin Dam, which will connect Routes 11 and 15 north of Selinsgrove to Route 15 south of Winfield.

PennDOT has recently determined that the project alignment must be modified between Fisher Road and Sunbury Road, to avoid constructing a new highway on existing fly ash waste basins. Public input is needed to determine where the southern section of the highway should be located, with minimal impact to existing structures.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday February 15 at the Selinsgrove Middle School. There will be a presentation at 6:30 from PennDOT’s design team and then an open house is set for 7:30 p.m. The open house will display refinements made to the project design over the past year and information on the current design process. (Ali Stevens)