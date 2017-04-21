Public meeting in Danville to discuss reducing future flood damage

DANVILLE—Recent floods and the high cost of flood insurance have impacted the Danville, so the borough and SEDA- COG have partnered to reduce future flood damage and save money. They are going to hold a public meeting next month to discuss flood-related issues and their ‘flood resiliency initiative.

In a statement, the borough says the purpose of the May 18 meeting is to review flood improvement ideas, gain a better understanding of residents needs and discuss some survey results. The borough’s planning process involves an assessment of structures located in the 100-year flood plain.

They say all these efforts are funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission and is part of SEDA-COG’s larger flood resiliency initiative in several communities in the area. Residents are invited to the meeting at the Danville Borough Hall at 6 p.m. for more information contact the Danville Borough at (570) 275-3091. (Sarah Benek)