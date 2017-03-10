Public Meeting discussing Chestnut Street project scheduled

SUNBURY — City officials will be holding a public meeting later this month to answer any questions citizens may have regarding the next phase of the Chestnut Street project. They will be laying out the schedule and the scope of the work on March 22 at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers.

Earlier this month, Sunbury mayor David Persing said they will have to close a block or two at a time while construction is underway, and do some rerouting of traffic when it gets down to the major construction phases.

All of those citizens who live in the affected area are encouraged to attend the meeting in two weeks and to ask questions or express their concerns regarding the project so that they’ll be informed when construction begins.

The project will include storm water, sewer and water line work from Third to Tenth Street along Chestnut Street. Mayor Persing has stated that the project should be completed by next spring.