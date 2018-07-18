PSU frat members heading to trial next year: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Members of a Penn State University fraternity charged in connection with the death of a pledge after a night of hazing and drinking are scheduled to go to trial early next year. Centre County Judge Jonathan Grine set aside 20 days for the trial involving 21 members of the now-closed Beta Theta Pi fraternity, starting Feb. 6.

Defendants are accused of hazing, reckless endangerment and other offenses after the death last year of 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21 for 10 defendants, and Grine says they must appear in court in person. Piazza suffered a fractured skull, a shattered spleen and other injuries. Authorities say he had consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Nine casino owners in Pennsylvania are seeking licenses to operate casino-style gambling online. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said the applications came in ahead of Monday’s close-of-business deadline for the state’s casino owners to get a license at a discount of $10 million. Pennsylvania last year became the fourth state to legalize online gambling, joining Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware.

Applications came from the owners of Sands Casino Resort in Bethlehem; Hollywood Casino in suburban Harrisburg; Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh; Mount Airy Casino Resort in northeastern Pennsylvania; Valley Forge Casino Resort, Harrah’s Casino and Parx Casino in suburban Philadelphia; and SugarHouse Casino and Live! Hotel and Casino in Philadelphia. Owners of Pennsylvania’s remaining four casino licenses have another 30 days to apply, but they’ll pay a premium of $12 million.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An attorney who represents victims of the shootings at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in October says it’s “outrageous” that MGM Resorts International is suing hundreds of victims in a bid to avoid liability. Lawyer Robert Eglet says he’s never seen anything like it in 30 years of practicing law.

MGM owns the Mandalay Bay casino-resort where a high-stakes gambler booked a room, shattered the windows and fired on the concert. Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds more injured. MGM argues in its lawsuit that it has “no liability of any kind” to survivors or families of victims under a federal terrorism law enacted after 9/11. MGM argues the law protects the security firm it used for the concert.

NEW YORK (AP) — It appears Twitter is taking big steps to scrub malicious or suspicious accounts from its ranks. According to data obtained by The Associated Press, Twitter shut suspended at least 59 million user accounts during the final three months of last year. Last week the site confirmed a Washington Post report that it had suspended 70 million accounts in May and June alone. The company has been taking more aggressive moves to shut down bogus accounts in the wake of Russian disinformation efforts during the 2016 U.S. presidential race.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald J. Trump is straining to “clarify” his public undermining of American intelligence agencies, saying he simply misspoke when he said he saw no reason to believe Russia had interfered in the 2016 U.S. election. Trump says, “The sentence should have been, ‘I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t, or why it wouldn’t be Russia” instead of “why it would.”

Trump had made the comment Monday while standing alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

On Tuesday, Trump didn’t reverse other statements in which he gave clear credence to Putin’s “extremely strong and powerful” denial of Russian involvement, raised doubts about his own intelligence agencies’ conclusions and advanced discredited conspiracy theories about election meddling.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Trump administration has gone to the U.S. Supreme Court in its effort to stop a lawsuit filed by young activists who say the government is failing to protect them from climate change.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco asked the court Tuesday to block further legal proceedings until the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rules on the government’s latest request to have the lawsuit dismissed.

The lawsuit brought by 21 children and young adults asserts the government has known for decades that carbon pollution causes climate change but has failed to curb greenhouse gas emissions. They are seeking various environmental remedies. A non-jury trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 29 in Eugene, Oregon.

DENVER (AP) — The state of Colorado is denying half the workers’ compensation death benefits to a woman whose husband died while working on a ski lift because he had marijuana in his system. KMGH-TV reports Erika Lee’s husband, Adam Lee, was crushed to death in December underneath a ski escalator in Loveland. Erika says she’s frustrated the system is saying “because he smoked a legal substance, we are going to take away your benefits from you and your kids,”

Colorado law allows state workers’ compensation companies to cut benefits by 50 percent if tests return positive for marijuana or any other controlled substance. Erika plans to appeal the decision by Pinnacol Assurance, a quasi-state workers’ compensation agency, to cut her benefits. A hearing is scheduled before an administrative law judge in the coming months.

MENASHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say a bicyclist who weaved past the gates blocking access to a bridge over a river in eastern Wisconsin escaped serious injury after falling into the gap that was created when the bridge started to rise. Wisconsin Department of Transportation surveillance video shot July Fourth shows the woman ignoring the barrier and red flashing lights at the bridge in Menasha, and apparently not noticing that it was already cranking into action.

The woman and her bike then drop into the gap and she disappears. In the following minutes, onlookers rush to her aid and the bridge operator stalls the bridge until the woman and her bicycle are extracted. Police say the 37-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in Neenah where she was treated for facial injuries.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) — Twin sisters from western Michigan are running for county commissioner seats, but they aren’t endorsing one another. Monica Sparks is running as a Democrat for Kent County’s 12th district seat while her Republican sister, Jessica Ann Tyson, hopes to represent the 13th district. Tyson’s decision to run inspired her sister to launch her own campaign. The sisters say they don’t clash on the issues but that they’ll remain loyal to their parties and endorse each other’s opponents.

They told WXMI-TV that their birth mother was addicted to heroin and they were adopted into a family that taught them to be civically engaged. When they were kids and even now, the twins say their mother never allowed them to argue about politics. Tyson says that while growing up, they didn’t know which parties their parents identified with. Police post mugshot of lost dog, bail paid in cookies.

CAPE MAY, N.J. (AP) — A dog is home after police in a New Jersey shore town posted its mugshot on social media. Cape May Patrolman Michael LeSage found Bean the pug in a yard on Sunday. He tells The Star-Ledger of Newark he tried to get the dog to hop into his police car, but her legs were too short so he had to lift her.

Police posted a photo of Bean on Facebook with the caption: “This is what happens when you run away from home.” It took a few hours before Bean’s owners tracked her down. Hadley Hubbard of Baltimore, Maryland, thanked police and posted that Bean was sound asleep after an exciting run. LeSage posted that Bean paid her bail in cookies.

