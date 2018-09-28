PSU frat member to serve year of probation: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/28/18

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A former Penn State fraternity member will serve a year of probation for hazing and furnishing alcohol to a minor for events surrounding the death of a pledge nearly two years ago. The Centre Daily Times said 22-year-old Joseph Ems Jr. was also sentenced to community service and fined Thursday after apologizing and calling himself “a young boy who made bad decisions.”

The Philadelphia man is among about two dozen members of now-closed Beta Theta Pi to face charges that stemmed from the investigation into the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. Investi-gators say Piazza consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and suffered serious head and abdominal injuries the night of a pledge bid acceptance ceremony. Ems’ charges relate to giving pink lemonade vodka to a pledge.

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Army paratrooper killed in World War II have been returned to his Pennsylvania hometown, 74 years after he died in the battle chronicled in the 1977 film “A Bridge Too Far.” On Sept. 20, 1944, Army Pfc. Willard “Bud” Jenkins was hit twice by enemy fire as he crossed the Waal River in the Dutch city of Nijmegen during the unsuccessful Allied effort called Operation Market Garden.

Jenkins, 27, fell from his canvas boat into the water. His body, which could not be identified, was buried as an “unknown” at an American cemetery in the Netherlands.

DNA testing over the summer helped identify the Scranton native. His remains returned to Scranton this month, and he was buried Wednesday. His 83-year-old sister Edna Jenkins is the only surviving immediate family member, and her DNA was used to identify her brother. She tells The Times-Tribune she didn’t think this would ever happen, after so much time had passed. “It was my twin sister and I that he fussed over all the time,” Jenkins said, recalling how Bud would carry her and her sister on his shoulders when they were girls. “I didn’t know if we could hope about this because it’s 74 years already.”

WASHINGTON DC (AP) – A U.S. Department of Justice report released Thursday criticized how Philadelphia handled nearly a third of a $50 million grant for security during the July 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Following an investigation, the agency’s inspector general issued a report that said the city did not perform adequate oversight for spending by police agencies, the host committee’s expenditures or fire department overtime. It also found that Philadelphia did not do enough to ensure accountability over spending and failed to comply with federal rules for requesting funds and reporting how the money is doled out.

“We found significant deficiencies in Philadelphia’s management of the grant funds, and overall, we identified over $14 million in unallowable or unsupported expenditures,” Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said . Philadelphia spokesman Mike Dunn said the city should have done better and is making changes but added there was no implication of fraud, waste or abuse. “We acknowledge that there was room for improvement in how the grant was administered — that we learned from those mistakes — and we’ve implemented procedures to make sure those issues are addressed,” Dunn said.

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a defiant and emotional bid to rescue his Supreme Court nomination, Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday denied allegations that he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when both were high school students and angrily told Congress that Democrats were engaged in “a calculated and orchestrated political hit.” “You have replaced ‘advice and consent’ with ‘search and destroy,” he told the Senate Judiciary Committee, referring to the Constitution’s charge to senators’ duties in confirming high officials.

He vowed to continue his effort to join the high court, to which President Donald Trump nominated him in July. Now a judge on the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals, Kavanaugh seemed assured of confirmation until Ford and several other accusers emerged in recent weeks. He has denied all the accusations, but it remained unclear how the day’s dramatic testimony by Ford and Kavanaugh would affect his prospects.

HOUSTON (AP) — Is the world ready for robot brothels? Officials in Houston say they aren’t — so they are pushing back against a Canadian company that wants to open one in the city. Houston mayor Sylvester Turner says the city is reviewing its laws to determine whether having someone operate a robot brothel might run afoul of public health ordinances. The company, KinkySdollS, announced last month on its Facebook page that it plans on opening a “love dolls brothel” in Houston. It would be the company’s second location. The first location opened in 2017 in Toronto. The company’s social media pages say its dolls are human like, which can speak and feel warm to the touch.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A picnic for a 60-year-old grandfather fizzled out pretty quickly when he and his grandsons were kicked out of a park in Virginia for drinking kombucha. The bubbly, fermented tea originated centuries ago in China and typically contains a slight bit of alcohol. That’s what got Sid Tatem in trouble while celebrating his birthday with his two grandsons at Chesapeake’s Northwest River Park.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the three were sipping homebrewed kombucha at the park when a ranger asked what they were drinking and then kicked them out upon discovering what it was. City spokeswoman Elizabeth Vaughn says the ranger acted because the beverage was given to juveniles. Kombucha sold in supermarkets must fall below 0.5 percent alcohol, but Tatem’s homebrewed drink had not been tested for alcohol content.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — New guidelines will allow a 12-year-old western Michigan boy with autism to keep his ducks, which are his emotional support animals. Georgetown Township officials had issued a nuisance order to Mark and Jennifer Dyke after receiving multiple complaints from neighbors about their son’s ducks straying from their property. The complaints cited concerns about the ducks’ unpleasant smell and their impact on area property values.

The Dykes requested an ordinance variance to allow their son, Dylan, to keep the ducks and members of the township’s zoning appeals board were open to the idea . A variance approved Wednesday night includes 18 guidelines, including specifics on the coop for the ducks named Bill and Nibbles. Jennifer Dyke says the family is “ready to just move on with our life.”

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Halloween decoration hanging in the window of a North Dakota home is so scary that it prompted calls from concerned neighbors and at least one plea for police assistance. The sign reading “Help Me,” which appears to be written in blood, is part of Becky Muhs’ display for her favorite holiday at her West Fargo home.

WDAY-TV reports that Muhs and her husband began getting messages from neighbors over the weekend asking if they were OK, and one neighbor even dialed 911, leading to a visit from a police officer.

Muhs says the incident ended in a laugh and that the officer didn’t ask her to take the sign down.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Remember back in the day when people toted their school lunches in metal lunchboxes, often featuring images of comic-book heroes, cartoon characters and TV shows? Those days are long gone — but a batch of those lunchboxes still remains. J. Louis Karp’s family has a business dating back to 1870 — and he has a display of hundreds of those vintage lunchboxes. And soon one of them could belong to a nostalgic baby boomer. Heritage Auctions is selling off the collection. The auction ends Sept. 30. Bids start at $20.

CHICAGO (AP) — Jon Lester combined with three relievers on a four-hitter, David Bote hit an early two-run triple and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on to open a one-game NL Central lead over Milwaukee heading into the final weekend of the season. The Cubs and Brewers already are assured of no worse than a wild-card berth. Chicago hosts St. Louis in the final series starting Friday while Milwaukee, which also has clinched a playoff berth, is at home against Detroit.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers renew one of the NFL’s most physical rivalries when they meet at Heinz Field. The Ravens are off to a 2-1 start thanks in part to revitalized quarterback Joe Flacco. The Steelers are coming off a vital Monday night victory over Tampa Bay and have been unstoppable during primetime in recent years. Pittsburgh has won nine straight games under the lights, including a last-second 39-38 victory over Baltimore last December. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

DENVER (AP) — David Dahl homered for the fourth straight game, and the Colorado Rockies opened a one-game NL West lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies that extended their winning streak to seven. Trevor Story and Gerardo Parra also went deep for the Rockies, who matched their losing winning streak this season. Dahl hit a run-scoring triple and finished the series with eight hits and 11 RBIs. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Corey Graham is ready to fill a starting role. The Philadelphia Eagles won’t have safety Rodney McLeod for Sunday’s game against Tennessee and a report says he’s going to miss the rest of the season following knee surgery. Coach Doug Pederson is expected to update McLeod’s status on Friday. Graham has played 55 percent of the defensive snaps so the 33-year-old is already a key part of the defense. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

UNDATED (AP) — The college football schedule this week features two games involving teams in the top 10 of The Associated Press poll. No. 4 Ohio State visits No. 9 Penn State in a meeting of the highest-scoring teams in the nation. No. 7 Stanford visits No. 8 Notre Dame in another game that could have major implications for the College Football Playoff. Three other games pit ranked opponents.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State and Penn State will meet with the two top scoring offenses in the nation. The No. 9 Nittany Lions average 55.5 points per game and the No. 4 Buckeyes are just 1 point behind. Penn State has recorded 31 touchdowns, two more than Ohio State. It will be the first time two Big Ten teams have played each other as the nation’s two top scorers since 1962.

