PSP: Man seriously injured after falling asleep at the wheel last week

Route 642 crash seriously injures a man

DANVILLE – Details are out on an injury accident near Danville last week. Milton state police say a western Pennsylvania man was seriously injured after the crash on Route 642 just outside Danville. Troopers say the crash occurred December 13 just after 2:30 a.m.

They say 44-year-old Bruce Houseknecht of Somerset was traveling west when he fell asleep at the wheel. His vehicle went off the road, hit a ditch, overturned, and then struck a tree stump. Troopers say Houseknecht was seriously injured and taken to Geisinger.

At Geisinger, they have no medical treatment information for the media.