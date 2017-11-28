PSP bomb dog found nothing in Orchard Hills Plaza

SHAMOKIN DAM – A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania state police says Baldwin Boulevard is now open. PSP Community Services Officer Rick Blair has details about the bomb threat this morning in Orchard Hills Plaza.

The incident started when an unknown actor called the cell phone of a student at Empire Beauty School to report a bomb threat. The surrounding businesses were evacuated and Baldwin Boulevard was shut down for about three hours today. A PSP bomb detection dog was brought to the scene, but no bomb materials were discovered.

At this time troopers say there is no known threat to the public and they ask anyone with information to contact the Selinsgrove state police barracks at 570-374-8145.