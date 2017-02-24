Prothonotary switches to Independent party

SUNBURY — Northumberland County Prothonotary Justin Dunkelberger has switched his political affiliation. Justin Dunkelberger switched from Republican to Independent earlier this month. Dunkelberger declined to comment to WKOK about the party switch.

Dunkelberger is eligible to run for re-election in November, but cannot appear on the primary ballot in May, which only allows for Democratic and Republican candidates.

Dunkelberger is scheduled to go to trial in May on theft charges. He was charged in February of 2016 with stealing more than $12,000 from the Phil Lockcuff Memorial Scholarship Fund, benefitting Shikellamy students. Dunkelberger pleaded not guilty and remains free on bail. Dunkelberger was also charged with DUI in September of 2015. Those charges are still pending. (Ali Stevens)