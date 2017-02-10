Protesters were out today in Lewisburg as Lou Barletta visited town

LEWISBURG — Two-dozen protesters stood along Route 15 at Hafer Road in Lewisburg to send a message to Congressman Lou Barletta (R-11th, Hazleton). The congressman was speaking to local chambers of commerce at the Country Cupboard. The protesters held signs and braved chilly temperatures.

A protester from Bloomsburg, Dwayne Heisler, voiced his opinion on Congressman Barletta, “The only time he comes to Bloomsburg is when he sneaks into the Bloomsburg Fair and of course he lets the press know that he’s coming. There is no dialogue or he’s waving from the parade float up above. Even events like this, this is something for the chamber of commerce. We need representatives in congress who are for the people, not for themselves.”

Signs such as “ObamaCare, Do You?” and “Resist” were seen from Route 15 by passing motorists Friday morning . (Ali Stevens)