Protestors say they’ll greet the President in Wilkes-Barre

SUNBURY — We told you last week, President Donald J. Trump will hold a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally soon in Wilkes-Barre. He’ll be campaigning and fundraising on behalf of US Congressman Lou Barletta (R-11th, Hazelton) who is hoping to unseat incumbent US Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa. Sen).

As is common these days, demonstrators who oppose the president’s policies say they’ll be there too. Dwayne Heisler, a Valley Progressive leader, says an organized protest is falling together. He encourages interested citizens participate in the ‘rally against hate’ August 2 near the Mohegan Sun Area, “Lou Barletta doesn’t meet with his constituency, but he makes sure to have time spent with his donors and that’s why (Pres. Trump) is coming to raise funds for Lou Barletta, because (Barletta) can’t get the people to make the donations for him. He’s so behind in his fundraising it’s unbelievable.”

On WKOK Sunrise Friday, Heisler said hundreds of people are expected August 2, 6 to 8pm, at the as yet undetermined location, “There is a social media Facebook page which is set up on it. You can find that through Action Together; just go their page and its there.”

He said the protest is a 'rally against hate' and is being organized by Action Together Northeastern PA and PA Statewide Indivisible. You can hear all of his remarks at WKOK.com.