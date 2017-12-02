Protest in Lewisburg today on GOP tax bill

LEWISBURG – Senate republicans pushed its nearly $1.5 trillion tax bill early this morning…now Valley residents will let their displeasure be heard. Today the Union County Democratic Committee, the Susquehanna Valley Progressives and other Valley citizens will protest the bill. It will take place from noon to 1 p.m. today at the Lewisburg Post Office. They say even the bill is already being voted on, there are many reasons for people to be aware of “scams” in the bill.

They say the process still isn’t over, as it likely needs a conference committee to reconcile the two versions of the bill. The groups also say amendments can still be added that could have a huge impact on Pennsylvania. They also say the fallout from the bill could affect the next election. (Matt Catrillo)