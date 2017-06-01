Protect, Preserve and Play event this Sunday

LEWISBURG – Plan to spend time with your family this weekend for a day of fun and environmental learning. The third annual event held by the CommUnity Zone in Lewisburg is Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Lewisburg’s Hufnagle Park.

This year’s theme is ‘Protect, Preserve and Play.” It’s an opportunity for environmental learning while enjoying music, buggy rides, a petting zoo, and nature walks. The event is sponsored by CommUnity Zone. A new addition to the event is getting a closer look at the Lewisburg Community Garden. Kyle Bray was on WKOK Sunrise, “We’ll do some garden tours, and we’ll teach kids how to do some gardening techniques. We’ll just have a fun day digging in the dirt.”

Bray says CommUnity Zone is a non-profit volunteer hub for The Valley, “They really have their hands in a ton of different types of programming, things from environmental sustainability, to women and gender rights issues, voting rights issues, just over civic engagement. I think they’re an invaluable resource to the Lewisburg community.”

Rain is in the forecast, which could hinder some if not all events. For more information call 570-238-1818 or online at communityzonelewisburg.org. You can hear more from Bray’s Sunrise interview at WKOK.com.