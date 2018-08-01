Prosecutors won’t pursue sex abuse claims vs. Moonves

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors in Southern California declined to pursue sexual abuse claims against CBS Corp. CEO Les Moonves because the statute of limitations has expired, according to documents.

The unidentified woman, who worked in the television industry, went to Los Angeles police in February to report three alleged incidents, two in 1988 and one from 1986.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office was considering three possible criminal charges including two misdemeanors, battery and indecent exposure, and a felony, forced oral copulation, according to a charge evaluation worksheet. The document stated the woman disclosed at least one of the alleged incidents to a friend a year before filing the police report.