Prosecution could wrap up their case today in the Victor Hare trial

SUNBURY – Three more expert witnesses, and then the defense—that’s the line up for today’s action in Northumberland County Court.

The Victor Hare trial enters its fourth day and scheduled to testify are two Emergency Department doctors from Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, and a pathologist who conducted the autopsy on 9-year-old Korbin Rager.

Wednesday, the commonwealth case involved evidence of drug use involving Hare and Rager, and there was testimony alluding to the alleged indecent contact between the two.

There was testimony that DNA from Hare and Rager was found on the same straw used to snort Oxycodone. It was a state police forensic scientist who testified that the odds against the DNA from the straw being from people other than Korbin and the defendant are least six nonillion to one. That’s a 6, and 30-zeros.

Police say Rager’s body was found naked in Hare’s bed, police never found his clothes, and there was DNA evidence about the sexual assault as well. Defense attorney Brian Ulmer won’t say who his witnesses are or if Hare will testify.