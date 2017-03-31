Prosecution and defense ready for trial in Victor Hare case

SUNBURY – Trial will proceed as scheduled in April for 60-year-old Victor Hare. A brief court hearing was held on Thursday and both the prosecution and the defense informed Northumberland County Judge Charles Saylor that they are ready for trial to begin on April 17. Jury selection begins on April 10.

Hare is accused of giving Oxycodone to 9-year-old Korbin Rager at his home in Point Township. Rager died at the home in October of 2014, while in Hare’s care. The case has been delayed multiple times. Hare is currently incarcerated at SCI Somerset awaiting trial. (Ali Stevens)