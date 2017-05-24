Property taxes raised again by Line Mountain school board

MANDATA — Property owners in the Line Mountain School District will see taxes raised in the next school year. The Daily Item reports school board members raised property taxes for the second year in a row as part of a $19.4 million budget for the 2017-18 school year. The spending plan includes just over a 2.5 mill tax increase, the highest allowed for the distirct in accordance with state law.

The increase is expected to generate about an additional $182,000. There are two staff positions vacant because of retirements, one elementary teaching position and one reading specialist position, and they won’t be filled as part of the tight budget. (Matt Catrillo)