Property owners in Sunbury could be seeing an increase to their taxes

SUNBURY—The city of Sunbury plans on passing a 2-mill tax increase at the meeting coming up Monday night. Councilwoman Beth Kremer says to balance the 2018 budget the city will need to increase the property tax by 2-mills

The first passage of the $4.6 million budget in November included a 3-mill tax increase, even though the city has made cuts, a tax increase is still likely. If passed this will be the first time in three years the city has had to raise the property tax.

The city needs to pass their final budget at their meeting December 11, since this will be their only council meeting before the new year.