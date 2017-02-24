Project to improve traffic congestion on Route 15

SUNBURY – Drivers on Route 15 in Lewisburg might be arriving at their destination faster due to a new project in the works. SEDA-COG is helping to devise a plan to install new traffic signals on Route 15 in order to lessen congestion.

Transportation Planning Director James Saylor was a recent guest on WKOK Sunrise to talk about the project, “We’ve got a project in the books to install adaptive signal control on three traffic signals between Route 45 and 192 on Route 15.”

Saylor explains how the new signals will work, “What the signals will actually do is instead of relying on wires right at the intersection or even video detection, they’re trying to look upstream at the platoon of cars coming down 15 and set the green time appropriately. So that when you get a nice block or platoon of vehicles coming into the signal system, they’ll be able to just go all the way down Route 15 to the end of the system.”

Saylor says project funding and support came from the district, “This is a project where we really owe a lot to the support of the district. They were able to help us find some supplemental funding for congestion mitigation. It’s building on the Smart Transportation Plan that the two municipalities in Union County did back in 2010 or 2011. We’re just trying to implement of those action measures that they put out there.”

Saylor asks residents to contact their local officials about any traffic or road issues they are experiencing. SEDA-COG aims to work and improve all transportation priorities in Pennsylvania. You can hear more from James Saylor on his WKOK Sunrise interview posted online at www.wkok.com.