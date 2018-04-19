Project for AOAA given 2018 Environmental Excellence Award

HARRISBURG – The project that found and open a massive new outdoor recreation park in The Valley, has been given some recognition on the state level. The Dr. Blair Carbaugh Conservation Area – now the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area – has been honored with a 2018 Environmental Excellence Award from the state DEP.

The project led by the county, with help, consultation and constant input from Dr. Blair Carbaugh, reclaimed the once-abandoned coal mine site. The AOAA also includes a 100-acre conservation area with 500 American Chestnut trees planted by volunteers. Almost 19,000 passes to the park were sold in 2017.

The AOAA saved $42 million in operation and maintenance costs. It also conserved 37 million gallons of water annually. The AOAA was one of 60 applicants for the award, and 23 organizations and individuals were recognized.