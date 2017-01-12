Progressives plan rally in Sunbury Sunday

SUNBURY – A local organization is planning a protest in Sunbury this weekend. The Susquehanna Valley Progressives is calling on concerned citizens to rally at Congressman Lou Barletta’s (R-11th, Hazelton) office in Sunbury.

The group opposes the GOP plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act and defund Planned Parenthood. The rally is their way of telling Congress to maintain and improve the ACA and ensure that everyone has access to affordable healthcare.

The event will take place from noon until 2 p.m. on Sunday at 106 Arch Street, Sunbury. Residents are encouraged to bring signs and bring friends. You can find more information about the DEFEND…not DEFUND rally on Facebook.