Program helps women in transition

MIDDLEBURG — A local homeless shelter is helping those who need help during a time of transition. The “By Grace Woman’s Transitional Home” contiues to provide much needed services to women and children in the area.

Located in Middleburg, the home opened last June and is nearing its first year of operations. The facility provides housing and other support services for those women and their children who need it. Administrator Stephanie Burke says that each resident that comes in has a transition plan, based on the five pillars of success. Case Manager Tammy Clinger says they have seen great results from their residents, with most of them securing employment within thirty days of their arrival.

More information at the Grace Covenant Community Church's website G3C.net. (Chad Hershberger)