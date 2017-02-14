Program for those looking for run for local office

BLOOMSBURG — An upcoming program aims to encourage people to run for local office. The program is called The Candidate Academy and will outline the basic requirements, issues, expectations and practices associated with public service. The no-cost program is being presented by the Joint Governmental Affairs Committee of the Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce and the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau.

The Candidate Academy will be held on Thursday, February 24 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Fire Hall. Anyone considering a run for local office or who would like to better understand the election process is welcome to attend. Topics include timing and deadlines for circulating and filing petitions, campaign financing, reporting requirements, ethics, the Sunshine Act and more.

A panel of local elected officials will also share their insights about campaigning and public service. To register, go to www.columbiamontourchamber.com. The last day for candidates to circulate and file nomination petitions for the 2017 elections is March 7. (Ali Stevens)