BTE & Northumberland Christian: Winners in Raise the Region (WINNER LIST HERE)

Raise the Region prize list released from FCFP

WILLIAMSPORT – After a day of tabulation, the Raise the Region prize winners were announced Friday. The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania said, overall, the Raise the Region event raised nearly $1.5 million dollars for 314 non-profit groups in our region.

Individual prize winners included the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, with a $5,000 prize for the most donors. Northumberland Christian School was third in that category. Additionally, Camp Victory and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School were on the list of special prize winners.

Both the FCFP organizers and the Alexander Family Dealerships–which donated $150,000 to the event–said they’ll be back year for another Raise the Region campaign.

Here is the full news release and prize list from First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) in collaboration with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, hosted Raise the Region 2018 on March 14 and 15, to help the communities of Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties support local nonprofit organizations fundraising efforts.

North Central Pennsylvania showed its true spirit of philanthropy by donating $1,457,895 to 314 nonprofit organizations. The 30-hour online fundraiser had thousands of donors make 9,002 gifts. Since starting in 2013, Raise the Region has collectively received $7.2 million in donations for the benefit of local nonprofit organizations.

“FCFP is proud to provide the platform for this philanthropic phenomenon”, said Jennifer D. Wilson, President & CEO. “The financial success of the program is attributed to the generosity of sponsors and to the diligent work of area nonprofits engaging, cultivating and soliciting donors.”

In addition to the online public donations, the participating nonprofits benefited from $150,000 in stretch funds and prizes from the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Aubrey Alexander said, “Thank you to FCFP and to all the participating nonprofits for once again challenging each other and the community to outperform last year’s event. My family and I are very proud to be a of part Raise the Region, and we hope to be a part of it for many years to come.”

Monetary prizes and incentives totaling over $65,000, sponsored by Larson Design Group, M&T Bank, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC Health Plan and UPMC Susquehanna were awarded throughout the day. Nonprofits were divided into two categories based on their annual operating budget allowing more organizations to receive prizes. Nonprofits with budgets less than $149,999 were classified as “small” while organizations over $150,000 were considered “large”.

The Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships Grand Prize awards $5,000 to the top small and large nonprofit with the most unique donors throughout the 30-hour period: small nonprofit – ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund Inc.; large nonprofit – Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble. The second prize winners each receive $2,000: small nonprofit – – LAPS – Lycoming Animal Protection Society; large nonprofit – Expectations Women’s Center. $1,000 is awarded to each of the third prize winners: small nonprofit – Bellabons Pet Recovery Services; large nonprofit – Northumberland Christian School.

Additional prize winners include:

FCFP Kickoff Event Prize- $1,000 awarded to the two organizations selected by 2 random attendees at the kickoff event on March 14: Camp Victory; St. John Neuman Regional Academy.

Larson Design Group Participation Prize- 3 organizations randomly selected during the kickoff celebration receive $1,000: Benton Volunteer Fire Company; Billtown Blues Association; Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble.

UPMC Health Plan’s Green Flag Prize- $1,000 awarded to the first organization with 50 gifts: Northumberland Christian School

M&T Bank’s Fast Start Prize- $1,000 awarded to the organization receiving the most money between 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm on March 14: Northumberland Christian School

UPMC Susquehanna’s Minute Match – on March 14 at 7:16 pm, gifts of $50 were matched dollar for dollar for one minute or until the total match funds of $1,000 has been allocated. Nine nonprofits benefited from this prize.

UPMC Health Plan’s Prime Time Prize- $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit that raised the most money between 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm on March 14: small nonprofit – Magical Memories; large nonprofit – Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble

UPMC Susquehanna’s 100 Reasons to Give Prize – on March 14 from 9:00 pm to midnight, every gift of $100 was entered into a random drawing to award the recipient nonprofit an additional $1,000 prize: Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School

Subaru’s Rise & Shine Prize- $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit with the most unique donors between 6:00 am – 8:00 am on March 15: small nonprofit – ThinkBig Pediatric Cancer Fund; large nonprofit – Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble

UPMC Susquehanna’s Mid-Day Prize- $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit that raised the most money between 11:00 am – 1:00 pm: small nonprofit – Magical Memories; large nonprofit – Middlecreek Area Community Center

Subaru’s Drive at 5:00 Prize- $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit with the largest gift from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm on March 15: small nonprofit – Sojourner Truth Ministries, Inc.; large nonprofit – Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

Minute Match, presented by Larson Design Group, M&T Bank, Subaru, Toyota, UPMC Health Plan, and UPMC Susquehanna . At 7:16 PM on March 15 gifts of $100 were matched dollar for dollar for one minute or until the total match funds of $10,000 was allocated. Forty-five nonprofits benefited from this prize.

FCFP’s Founders Prize- $1,000 added to the donation made by the 1,916th donor: Leadership Susquehanna Valley

Larson Design Group Powerful Communities Prize- every participating nonprofit that had at least one gift by 10:00 am was eligible. A total of 8 nonprofit organizations were randomly selected throughout the day to receive an additional $1,000: Boy Scouts of America Susquehanna Council; Caring Communities for AIDS; Columbia-Montour Aging Office, Inc.; Firetree Place; Mifflinburg Hose Company 1; Montgomery Area Public Library; Repasz Band, Inc.; and Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet

M&T Bank’s White Flag Prize- $1,000 awarded to the organization which raised the most money between 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm on March 15: small nonprofit – Magical Memories; large nonprofit – Uptown Music Collective

UPMC Susquehanna’s Checkered Flag Prize- $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit that received the most gifts (not unique donors) between 10:00 pm – 11:59 pm on March 15: small nonprofit – Bellabons Pet Recovery Services; large nonprofit – Boy Scouts of America Columbia Montour Council

Larson Design Group Passionate Giving Prize – $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit with the single largest gift during the 30- hour period: River Valley Regional YMCA

UPMC Susquehanna New Participant Prize- $1,000 awarded to the organization participating in Raise the Region for the first time with the most unique donors during the 30 hour period: Re-Creation USA, Inc.

Subaru’s County Prize – $1,000 awarded randomly to a nonprofit in Lycoming County: Eldred Township Volunteer Fire Department

Toyota Motor Corporation County Prize – 1 organization randomly selected from each county to receive $1,000: Columbia County- PA P.E.T.S., Inc.; Montour County – Danville Area Community Center; Northumberland County – Haven Ministry, Inc.; Snyder County – WFBM Radio Network; Union County – Heart of Pennsylvania Women’s Barbershop Chorus

The Foundation’s organizational mission is to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets. 2018 promises to provide opportunities to achieve success in all of those areas as they continue creating powerful communities through passionate giving®.

For more information on the programs and services offered by the Community Foundation, or to learn more about ways to make a difference in your community, contact the Community Foundation office at 570-321-1500.