Prisoner transfer may be delayed

COAL TOWNSHIP — State officials in the Department of Corrections aren’t certain if the recent prison lockdown will affect the transfer of Northumberland County prisoners. Inmates are expected to be moved later this month to the new county prison in Coal Township. D-O-C Spokeswoman Amy Worde says that nothing has been determined regarding the move at this time.

More than 200 Northumberland County inmates are spread across the state in other lockups due to the Northumberland County Prison fire in January 2015. Nearly 160 of them housed in a special wing at SCI in Coal Township. The exact date, time, and logistics of the move cannot be released due to security reasons, but it is expected to take approximately one day. Northumberland County held a ribbon-cutting for their new correctional facility two weeks ago.