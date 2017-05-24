Prison inmate facing charges

SUNBURY – A Northumberland County prison inmate is facing multiple charges after an incident with another inmate. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz alleges on May 10 inmate Edward Higginbotham launched an unprovoked assault on fellow inmate James Hockenberry.

Higginbotham struck Hockenberry in the face, forcing him to the ground. Hockenberry was then kicked several times. He sustained minor injuries and was treated at the S.C.I Coal Township medical facility. No correctional officers were injured. Higginbotham faces a simple assault charge and one count of harassment. A preliminary hearing is pending. (Matt Catrillo)