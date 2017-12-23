Priestley Chapel hosting Christmas Eve fundraiser for organ

NORTHUMBELAND – You can celebrate Christmas Eve while raising funds for a cherished piece of local history. The Priestley Chapel in Northumberland is hosting a fundraiser Christmas Eve from 6-7 p.m. It’s a fundraiser to preserve the John Wind pump pipe organ that needs over $5,000 of work.

Organist Hope Kopf, “It’s one of two John Wind organs in existence. They have to take every pipe out of it. It is a pipe organ…a proof organ too…you pump it with your right foot or it doesn’t work.”

You’ll be asked to give a donation at the door, otherwise the event is free. Kopf says the evening will be a fun hour of holiday entertainment, “We’re going to start with nine typical religious songs about the origin of Christmas. Then we’ll have a little skit. It’s part of a play by Barbara Robinson called “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

The event will conclude with a sing-a-long of all your favorite Christmas carols, including Here Comes Santa Clause, Jingle-Bell Rock, Let it Snow, and more. More information at www.priestleychapel.org. (Matt Catrillo)