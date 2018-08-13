Priest sex abuse report coming this week: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/13/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A damning report into allegations of decades of child sexual abuse at the hands of clergy members and efforts to cover it up in six of Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses is expected to be released in the coming days. It’s the product of a lengthy grand jury investigation. The release of the findings has been delayed while some of the people named in the report have launched legal challenges.

They’ve argued the report is inaccurate and releasing it in its current form would violate their constitutional rights to their reputations and to due process of law. The state Supreme Court has agreed to consider those claims and scheduled the matter for oral argument in September. In the meantime, the court says to release the report after redacting identifying information regarding those challengers.

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s Twitter habit is getting attention from the courts. Not the one where he makes up nicknames and denounces “fake news” — but his habit of blocking people from his feed. A free speech group says Trump still blocks people, despite a court ruling that doing so violates the First Amendment. Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute sent a letter Friday to the Justice Department.

They are listing 41 people it says are still blocked from the @realDonaldTrump account. The letter says nearly all the accounts were blocked after sending tweets critical of Trump or his policies. In May, a federal judge ruled people have the right to reply directly to politicians like Trump who use Twitter accounts as public forums. The judge didn’t directly order Trump to unblock users, but he quickly restored access for the seven suing while he appeals the ruling.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman said Sunday she secretly recorded conversations she had in the White House, including her firing by chief of staff John Kelly in the high-security Situation Room. It was a highly unusual admission, which drew immediate fire from allies of the president and national security experts.

Parts of her conversation with Kelly were played on the air when she appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to promote her new book, “Unhinged,” which will be released this week. The Associated Press independently listened to the recording of the conversation between Manigault Newman and Kelly, which she said was one of many she’d surreptitiously recorded for her own protection.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — For years he dutifully carried out Roger Ailes’ orders, earning himself the nickname “the Butler” at Fox News. Now, Bill Shine is serving the same role under President Donald Trump.

The former news executive, who was formally brought into the White House last month as deputy chief of staff for communications, has yet to move into a permanent office or bring on his own staff.

But he is already putting his mark on the West Wing, clashing with reporters, improving the production quality of White House events and trying to shape the message of an administration whose communication strategy has always seemed haphazardly dictated by tweet. Shine is most often described by people close to the White House as a well-respected professional with the age and experience to be trusted by a president who is uniquely obsessed with his image and coverage.

STARK, Minn. (AP) — Here’s a story about a unicorn — and it’s real. And yes, it really happened because there are pictures. On Saturday a sheriff’s deputy and a reserve deputy in Minnesota spotted a group of five women on a large, inflatable rainbow unicorn floating on Fish Lake. KMSP-TV reports the deputies pulled their squad car over — and asked the women for a photo.

It would have been a still photo in the strictest sense — in that the raft had become mired in weeds. That’s where the deputies became fairy tale heroes. One threw a rope to the women while the other got it all on video. The deputy who tossed the rope says it would have been tough for the women to extricate themselves from the mire on their own.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A dog could not resist being lured away from a busy Massachusetts highway by a teddy bear. The Massachusetts State Police got multiple calls of a dog dashing through traffic on Interstate 291 in Springfield on Sunday morning. MassLive.com reports Trooper Corey Brown responded and saw a Doberman pinscher running down a lane.

Brown grabbed a stuffed pink teddy bear from his cruiser. The dog loved it and grabbed it quickly, following commands to sit. The dog has been returned, unharmed, to the owner, who lives near the highway. In May, a trooper in Worcester pulled a similar move by luring a dog off the highway with homemade deer jerky.

NEW YORK (AP) — It was shark weekend — at least when it came to box office numbers. The shark-based thriller “The Meg” took a bite out of many wallets, taking in $44.5 million in ticket sales in its debut. That was a bit of a surprise, with Hollywood insiders expecting it to bring in about half that total. Falling to number two after two weeks at the top is “Mission: Impossible — Fallout.” It took in $20 million over the weekend, bringing it to $162 million in its three weeks of release.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed quarterback Christian Hackenberg and waived rookie offensive lineman Ian Park. Hackenberg was selected in the second round of the NFL draft by the New York Jets in 2016 but didn’t play in a game. He was traded to Oakland in May for a conditional 2019 draft pick and was released two weeks later.

The Eagles already have plenty of quarterback but Hackenberg gives them another arm in camp while Carson Wentz continues his recovery following surgery to repair two torn knee ligaments. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles missed practices last week but returned Saturday. Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan took the snaps in the preseason opener. Hackenberg starred at Penn State but his NFL career has been disappointing.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Freddy Galvis hit a grand slam, Travis Jankowski stole four bases and scored three times, and the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-3. Galvis connected against Jake Arrieta in the third inning, hitting a two-out drive to center for his first career slam. It was his third homer in his last seven games and No. 8 on the season. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dereck Rodriguez pitched seven innings of two-hit ball to continue his sparkling rookie season and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3. Rodriguez faced three batters over the minimum, allowing one run with four strikeouts and a walk. The 26-year-old righty has a 2.25 ERA, lowest among NL rookies.

